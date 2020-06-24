New location of veterinary clinic in Wayne County open for business

Cherry Ridge Veterinary Clinic expands its services to accommodate clients in a "fear-free" environment.

HONESDALE, Pa. — For nearly 50 years, the Cherry Ridge Veterinary Clinic operated out of its location on Wanoka Road.

After many additions to the old practice, they ran out of room.

"We started with little paper files that were like this, and our office was the size of that bathroom. So this is like just amazing," said Cherry Ridge Veterinary Clinic employee Lindee Kent.

Five years ago, Dr. David Rutledge started planning and building the new location on Grove Street to better serve clients and make visiting the vet less stressful for both the people and their pets.

"We've designed the practice to be more of a what we call 'fear-free hospital' so to try to make the environment as inviting and comfortable for patients who get stressed, going to the doctor just like us people do," said Dr. Rutledge.

The larger space at the clinic allows for more rooms to bring in new state-of-the-art technology to be able to offer their patients better services.

"We have our own room for the ultrasound, we are able to split up surgery and dental better than we could at the other place. You know, more room for surgery so we can spread out a little bit, too," said Dr. Mary Ann Ostrander.

The clinic has hired more staff because of the extra space and hopes to add urgent care in the near future.

Expanding services will allow people who have pets that live nearby to get care without having to travel far for it.

Kenneth Morgan brought his dog in with an injury.

He lives in Waymart and this was convenient.

"It was quicker and easier and more convenient for the community. It was probably only a 10-minute ride instead of a half-hour or 40 minutes to Clarks Summit," said Morgan.

The clinic is only doing curbside for patients right now but will allow people to accompany their pets inside starting next week.