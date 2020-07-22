New computers donated to Hawley Public Library

The library received a big donation from an area couple that may have come at the perfect time

HAWLEY, Pa. — When Amy Keane took over the role of executive director at the Hawley Public Library, one of her goals was to make upgrade to the facility, including the computers. The slow connection to that upgrade came in the form of money.

"We just can't afford to squeeze that into our budget with everything else we have to purchase. It's difficult to be on a regular schedule for replacing items, anything related to computers," said Keane.

The library received a generous donation from a local physician, Dr. Joseph Helpern, and his wife Mary, in the form of 20 new computer stations.

"We put them in and in the space of probably a month, we went from having things that were completely unusable to have these amazing machines that people can use without any issues or trouble. They have even agreed to work with us going forward and replace things so that we always have equipment for our community," continued Keane.

The timing of this donation was ideal especially as students get ready to go back to school and may not have access to the internet or a computer.

"If they make the call that they're going to do some type of hybrid learning and we are still open, I would expect that we would have students coming in and using the computers because it's a lot easier to type a paper on a computer as opposed to an iPad," said Keane.

For those who do have a computer but need internet access, the library offers free WiFi that can be accessed from the parking lot 24/7.

"They keep that on, so I can get it through by just sitting outside the library," said Brooks Vickery of Hawley.