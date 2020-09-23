New cafe brings the community together

The cafe was originally supposed to open back in April, but because of the coronavirus, Level Grounds didn't open until two weeks ago.

HONESDALE, Pa. — Level Grounds is a new cafe now open in the Grace Ridge Church building, in Honesdale.

The breakfast and lunch eatery specializes in a variety of coffees and drinks, as well as sandwiches and wraps.

The cafe was originally supposed to open back in April, but because of the coronavirus, Level Grounds didn't open until two weeks ago.

Pastor Michael Lyle, who helps manage the café, believes this was truly the best time to start serving the community.

"People are having tough times and you look around and with COVID and all the stuff that's going on, people are struggling and they can come to a place and spend $3 for a latte and it's really good and to sit and have a conversation with somebody and talk with somebody and build that community that we've missed during this COVID time," Pastor Lyle said.

Pastor Lyle says the best part about the cafe is with every purchase you are helping families locally and abroad.

50 percent of all the profits from the cafe go towards helping feed kids in Wayne County. The other 50 percent will go to a program called EduKenya, a program in Kenya that helps educate kids who come from the slums of Nairobi.

"Both of those things help us realize it's not a business in the sense of trying to generate profit, as much as it is built community, as well as all proceeds, then go towards helping people," Pastor Lyle said.

Community members say they feel good knowing with every purchase they are helping people in the community and in Kenya.

"Certainly, anytime you can do something that supports those in need, especially now, it's something I want to be a part of and this community wants to be a part of," Honesdale resident Rory McGhie said.