New businesses popping up along Main Street in Honesdale

Despite the pandemic, an array of businesses are opening and more are coming after Honesdale was featured in Philly Magazine for its charm.

HONESDALE, Pa. — Take a walk along Main Street in Honesdale, and you'll find family-owned businesses and restaurants, long-time staples in a community rich in history.

Some have closed because of the pandemic, but these storefronts won't stay empty long, as they become someone else's dream.

"People have recognized an opportunity. They've seized that opportunity, and they've just gone all-in on it and made it work," said Greater Honesdale Partnership President Brian Wilken.

Soon, there will be many. Two new businesses are inside the Jadwin Commons building on Main Street.

Rock Steady Boxing Honesdale opened this summer out of a need to give people with Parkinson's Disease a way to be healthy.

The Main Fairway is a virtual golf facility that will be opening soon to let golfers get their swings in year-round.

"It's definitely promising with everything coming in. New businesses, new people, so hopefully Honesdale is expanding and growing," said The Main Fairway owner Eric O'Dell.

Sarah Simons runs Pilates on 8th, also inside the Jadwin Commons. Her studio has been here for five years, and she's seen how new businesses draw visitors to Main Street.

"Seeing all of the other local businesses, young entrepreneurs flourishing with it, too, is really the greatest thing to see," said Simons.

And for people visiting Honesdale, why not offer them a place to stay like Wonder Honesdale? There are six modern and unique lofts for people to rent if they're in town for a night or longer. Wonder Honesdale is in the same building as Native Restaurant and Be Kind Bakery, also new to Main Street this year.

"We have so many great places to stay already. This project was to make something else, something unique that wasn't out there that," said Wonder Honesdale owner Tim Meagher.

A couple of new restaurants are expected to open in the coming weeks.