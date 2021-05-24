New art going up on Great Wall of Honesdale

The reset of the Wall features 12 vibrant pieces to go with this year's theme "Saturated."

HONESDALE, Pa. — For the past six years, The Great Wall of Honesdale has had many different artworks on display for people to enjoy. Each year, the pieces change, and curators Paul Plumadore and Jim Tindell spend an entire day changing the outdoor gallery.

"When you come down Main Street, you can't miss it," Plumadore said. "I call it public art on a grand scale."

The Wayne County Arts Alliance has worked hand in hand with the Great Wall to help raise funds to pay half of the cost for the pieces to be displayed.

In previous years, artists covered the other half of the cost. Now, grant money is available, so it doesn't cost the artist a dime, bringing a sigh of relief after a difficult year. The theme echoes that sentiment.

"Everything you'll see on the wall is very bright and full of color," said Plumadore. "We thought that this year of all years, we kind of all need that."

There were nearly 400 colorful submissions of art to fill this year's theme of "Saturated," making it very difficult to decide what went up on the wall.

"It took weeks, but you know I make little copies of prints and I have a bulletin board and we play like this until it sort of comes together and sometimes it surprises us."

Artists say it is already an honor to be chosen, but one artist's piece will be the "People's Choice Award."

Anyone can vote on their favorite piece between June 1 and July 10 and the winner will get an extra surprise.

"We're going to produce a beautiful collector's t-shirt, which will be purchasable, and the winner will be on the t-shirt."

The pieces coming down will also get a second life from whoever purchases them and others may be recycled into bags or other things.