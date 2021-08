Emilee Decker was arrested in 2019 after her 3-month-old daughter was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries

HONESDALE, Pa. — A mother has been sentenced in Wayne County for assaulting her baby.

Emilee Decker will spend between six months and four years in prison.

She pleaded no contest to child endangerment.

