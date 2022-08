If you believe the cash belongs to you, you're asked to call the Hawley Police Department and leave a message with your information.

HAWLEY, Pa. — Police in Wayne County are hoping to make quite the return.

According to officers, someone lost a large amount of money on Wednesday at the CVS Pharmacy in Hawley Wednesday.

Police want to make sure the cash is returned to its rightful owner.

If you believe the cash belongs to you, you're asked to call the Hawley Police Department and leave a message with your information.

The number to reach the Hawley Police Department is 570-226-4868.