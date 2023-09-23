Missing teen in Wayne County

Hannah Findeis was last seen in the area of Shawnee Path in Lehigh Township near Gouldsboro Friday afternoon.

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — State police in Wayne County are searching for a missing teen.

Hannah Findeis was last seen in the area of Shawnee Path in Lehigh Township near Gouldsboro around 5 p.m. Friday.

Findeis was last seen wearing a light green hooded sweatshirt with 'Knoebels' printed on it, gray leggings, and black sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding Findeis' whereabouts is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police, Honesdale barracks at 570-253-7126.