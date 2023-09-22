Missing New Jersey man last seen in Honesdale

Authorities are searching for Ronald Aveta, 85, who was last seen in the area of the 300 block of Erie Street in Honesdale Friday morning.

HONESDALE, Pa. — The New Jersey State Police, Sussex County, New Jersey, is searching for Ronald Aveta, 85-year-old white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 150 lbs., brown eyes, balding with gray hair, wearing a navy blue sweat suit and a gray knitted hat.

Aveta is operating a silver 2013 Hyundai Elantra bearing NJ registration VHS84G. Aveta was last seen in the area of 300 block of Erie Street, in Honesdale, Friday morning at 7:00 a.m.

Police believe Aveta may be at special risk of harm or injury or may be confused.

Anyone with information on Aveta is asked to contact police immediately by calling 911 or the New Jersey State Police at 609-963-6900.