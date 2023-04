Cooper Stankiewicz was last seen at 4:30 p.m. Friday afternoon in the area of Clinton Township.

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — State police are searching for a missing child in Wayne County.

Troopers say 3-year-old Cooper Stankiewicz was last seen around 4:30 p.m. with 35-year-old John Stankiewicz in the area of Clinton Township.

Police believe Cooper may be at special risk of harm or injury.

Anyone with information on Cooper's whereabouts is asked to contact police immediately by calling 911 or PSP Honesdale at 570 253-7126.