New evidence in cold-case homicide and arson

MILANVILLE, Pa. — State police are asking for help in a decades-old homicide and arson case in Wayne County after new evidence was uncovered.

Patricia Woll, 43, died in the fire at an apartment house on River Road near Milanville in August of 1997. Back then, investigators determined the fire was intentionally set, and Woll's death was ruled a homicide, but no one was ever charged.