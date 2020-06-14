Memorializing loved ones with trees

The ashes of loved ones are put into biodegradable urns and buried under trees.

LAKE ARIEL, Pa. — It's called LifeTree Gardens, a business aimed at remembering the dead with new life: trees.

Sarah LaBarbera said she got the idea years ago when her grandmother died her favorite memories were made under a tree on her grandmother's property.

"I had a really close bond with the memories of her and playing under that tree and as they were burying her I thought it would be really cool if she could become the tree," LaBarbera said. "To me, it was an off-the-wall idea at the time."

That idea has become a reality with LifeTree Gardens.

LaBarbera said the ashes of loved ones are put into biodegradable urns and buried under trees those trees can be planted in sections of Hanover Green Cemetery in Luzerne County and Abington Hills Cemetery in Lackawanna County.

"We tend to it, care for it, prune it as it grows, and essentially then the ashes then become the tree," LaBarbera explained.

LaBarbera calls LifeTree Gardens an affordable option for many and says it's also a wonderful thing for the environment.

"It's like a tangible piece of yourself that's still alive, left behind for your family to come and see a piece of your life, growing and being beautiful and bringing them comfort and joy," she said.