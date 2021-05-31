x
Memorial Day parade held in Honesdale

A series of events were held in Honesdale to observe Memorial Day.

HONESDALE, Pa. — The borough of Honesdale observed Memorial Day with a series of events on Monday, including an annual parade.

People of all ages lined up along Main Street to watch.

"It's just wonderful to honor you know such honor to see the veterans walking and the bands playing and our songs, it's just wonderful," said Pat Kandrovy of Honesdale.

Veterans also dropped a wreath from the Main Street Bridge in Honesdale on Monday morning, sending it downriver to remember those sailors who never came home.

