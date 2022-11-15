Man sentenced after bomb scare in Wayne County

Jeffrey Johnson will spend nearly two years in prison after causing a bomb scare in February.

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — A man from Wayne County will spend nearly two years in prison for causing a bomb scare back in February.

While serving a warrant on Jeffrey Johnson's property in Preston Township, officials say they found wild animal remains, rifles, ammo, and drugs.

They also found a pipe-style bomb, which was detonated by the Scranton bomb squad.

Johnson did not have an active hunting license and was not allowed to own firearms.

A judge sentenced him to up to 72 months in prison.