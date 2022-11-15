x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Wayne County

Man sentenced after bomb scare in Wayne County

Jeffrey Johnson will spend nearly two years in prison after causing a bomb scare in February.
Credit: WNEP

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — A man from Wayne County will spend nearly two years in prison for causing a bomb scare back in February.

RELATED: Man charged with having pipe bomb in Wayne County

While serving a warrant on Jeffrey Johnson's property in Preston Township, officials say they found wild animal remains, rifles, ammo, and drugs.

They also found a pipe-style bomb, which was detonated by the Scranton bomb squad.

Johnson did not have an active hunting license and was not allowed to own firearms.

A judge sentenced him to up to 72 months in prison.

Related Articles

See news happening? Text our Newstip Hotline.  

More Videos

In Other News

Open mic event in Wayne County benefits Special Olympics

Before You Leave, Check This Out