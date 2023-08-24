x
Wayne County

Man sent to prison after admitting to endangering 1-year-old boy

Ethan Riggs was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty in June to endangering the welfare of children.
WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — A man from  Wayne County accused of abusing a child has been sent to prison.

Ethan Riggs was sentenced Thursday to four to 23 and a half months in prison after pleading guilty in June to endangering the welfare of children.

According to prosecutors, a 1-year-old child was taken to the hospital in December of 2022 after the little boy was found unresponsive in a home in Lake Township.

Doctors say the boy suffered a brain bleed caused by a strong blow to the head.

Riggs admitted to troopers that he pushed the child.

