WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — A man faces charges for a deadly crash Sunday afternoon in Wayne County.

State police say Anthony Barry, 59, of New York, was driving his car south on State Route 507 when he turned left onto State Route 196 in Dreher Township, crashing into Charles Schroedel, 57, of Hawley.

Schroedel, who was driving Honda PCX Scooter, was killed.

According to troopers, Barry showed signs of intoxication and was arrested on suspicion of DUI.