LAKE ARIEL, Pa. — A man from Wayne County is accused of repeatedly using racial slurs toward his neighbor.

According to the district attorney, Ronald Barillo made monkey noises at the victim, who is an African-American woman.

Investigators say Barillo also put a cut out of a sasquatch and an orangutan in his yard, facing the woman's home.

He's charged with ethnic intimidation and stalking.