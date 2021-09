The suspect is charged with sexually assaulting children in Pike and Wayne counties from 2008 to 2012.

DINGMANS FERRY, Pa. — A man is under arrest, charged with sexually assaulting children in Pike and Wayne counties.

Authorities say 34-year-old Jason Hook of Dingmans Ferry assaulted a girl in Hawley and Lake Township from 2008 to 2012.

He's also accused of the rape of a child and sexual assault for a different case in pike county in 2018.