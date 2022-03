Jeffrey Johnson, 42, of New York, was arrested after authorities say they found a pipe bomb at his home in Wayne County.

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — A man is facing several charges after authorities say they found a pipe bomb at a home in Wayne County.

According to court papers, the sheriff's department found the explosive, guns, a dead deer, and other wildlife parts at the place along Old State Road in Preston Township last month.

Jeffrey Johnson of New York, who is not permitted to have firearms, was arrested.