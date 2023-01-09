Lori | 16 To The Rescue

Lori, a 1-year-old terrier mix, is in a unique position at Dessin Animal Shelter. Rescue workers believe she gets overlooked for being too well-behaved.

HONESDALE, Pa. — Lori is in a unique position at Dessin Animal Shelter. Rescue workers believe she gets overlooked for being too well-behaved. This mild-mannered pup is using her time in the spotlight to show her sweet personality to her new family.

"Lori is our little bundle of love. Well, she's medium-sized," said Linda Gambone from Dessin Animal Shelter.

Even quiet pups have something to say if only you're willing to listen.

Lori, a 1-year-old terrier mix, is no exception.

Known for her good manners and sweet temperament, rescue workers like Linda Gambone believe Lori gets overlooked for being a little too much of a good girl.

'We don't understand why, but she gets passed by a lot, and she's actually one of the most quiet dogs in the kennel. She sits there quietly, and I think people literally don't see her; they just walk by her. That's rare to have a puppy that has very polite manners in the kennel," Gambone explained.

Lori came to Dessin Animal Shelter in Honesdale four months ago as a stray, and rescue workers don't know much about her background.

They've quickly learned that Lori is curious and smart, and picks up on new skills fast.

Gambone says this brindle baby is well-behaved in a car and on a leash, and if she has someone with her, she's up for any new adventure.

Rescue workers chose to feature Lori so she could show off more of her affectionate personality outside of a kennel setting.

"It'll be her time to shine, we hope," Gambone said.

She had a lot to show us when the camera started rolling. She loves kisses—and gives out lots of them—as well as stuffed toys to chase and play with.

Lori does not have to be the only dog in her forever home and would even do well with slightly older children, around 8 and up.

No cats in Lori's future home, though, as she is still working off some puppy energy.

Lori is a sweet girl who has been overlooked for too long and is eager to show off her fabulous manners to her forever family.

If you're interested in adopting lovebug Lori, you can find her adoption information here.