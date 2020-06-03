Locals react to first case of Coronavirus confirmed in northeastern PA

Governor Wolf says a man from Wayne County is now in isolation at home after tests show he has Coronavirus.

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — Judy Reahm deals with people every day.

She's a waitress at McDonnell's Restaurant in Carbondale.

When flu season comes around, she and her fellow employees take extra precautions.

"We wash our hands a lot, we use the sanitizer and if somebody's sick, we'll wash the tables down with the sanitizing wipes but yeah we do, we try really hard, we'll go in the bathroom and wash up, yeah," said Reahm.

So when she heard that a man tested positive for Coronavirus at the nearby Carbondale Family Health Center, she wasn't all that concerned.

"I'm not really shocked. I expected it to hit around here because it's in New York and all. And I'm not concerned about it, it's like the flu, said Reahm.

Christopher Glinton, a business owner in Carbondale and the mayor of Forest City, says people are already worried.

"I've had 5 phone calls within the last 3 hours asking me about it and it has been older seniors," said Christopher Glinton, AL Floral.

But like Judy, he doesn't see cause for alarm.

"I think this is something we need to think about and be a little more cautious of. Would I worry about it 24/7? No. We've lived through other viruses and we're still here. West Nile was a big thing and we're all still here to live and be a part of it," said Glinton.

Wayne Memorial Community Health Centers runs the center in Carbondale.

Health officials say there's no need for the average person to worry.

"Unless you're within 6 feet of the patient and they're actively coughing, it's a very low-risk situation," said Dr. James Cruse.

State officials say the patient lives in Wayne County.

He is currently in isolation at his own home and his symptoms are mild.

He had recently traveled to a country in Europe considered "high-risk" by the Centers for Disease Control.

Officials here say they were ready.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health was contacted immediately and the Carbondale Family Health Center was sanitized.

Two employees who came in close contact with the patient are under self-quarantine.