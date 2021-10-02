Live performance returns to Wayne County venue

Actors from Tonylou Productions are taking the stage for the first time since 2019 for a three day event at the Waterfront at Silver Birches.

HAWLEY, Pa. — This Valentine's Day weekend, the stage at the Waterfront at Silver Birches will come alive for a dinner theater performance of "Breaking Legs."

Actors from Tonylou Productions are taking the stage for the first time since 2019, for a three day event.

"We rode it out. We waited it out to this point and we're really happy that we're having this opportunity to do this Valentine's dinner theater show," said Tony Schwartz, owner of Tonylou Productions.

Schwartz says his group is thrilled for this opportunity, a long-standing tradition in the Hawley area on Valentine's Day weekend.

"The Ritz Theatre Company in Hawley did the Valentine's dinner theater at Silver Birches for nearly 20 years. And they decided that it was time to pass the baton and that's how we got it for the first time this year," Schwartz said.

The actors have been quarantining and testing to ensure their safety, as they won't be wearing masks during the performance, to give the audience the full theater experience.

"They take their temperatures, one couple as far as love scenes they are husband and wife they're coming out of the same house we were. We're very cautious about that kind of stuff," Schwartz said.

Because this is an indoor event CDC guidelines still have to be followed to keep the audience safe.

"Silver birches I have to say they go the extra mile to with social distancing all the tables and doing all the precautions making sure people wear their masks when they're supposed to. So, it's a safe environment to come out for Valentine's Day," Schwartz said.

There are still reservations available for the performances and you won't be breaking the bank at $45 dollars per person for dinner and the show.

You're asked to call Silver Birches to make reservations at 570-226-4388.