Lake Wallenpaupack prepares to welcome out-of-staters

The area usually sees huge numbers of tourists during the summer months, especially from some of the cities and states that have been hit hard by the coronavirus.

HAWLEY, Pa. — You can't dine indoors at Ledges Hotel in Hawley right now, but it's likely not many people would choose to, when you can enjoy your food and drinks by the waterfalls there.

The place has been closed for the last two months, but is getting ready to welcome guests for Memorial Day weekend.

"So it's like a relaunch in many ways. We spent the time renovating some of our units using glass partition walls to have easy ability to socially distance," said Justin Genzlinger, CEO of Settlers Hospitality.

Settlers Hospitality owns three hotels in the Lake Wallenpaupack area - Ledges Hotel, Settlers Inn, and Silver Birches Resort.

All three are expected to be busy this weekend, including, as always, visitors from places like New Jersey, New York City, and Philadelphia which have been hit harder by the coronavirus than Wayne and Pike counties.

"The visitors from out-of-state for us, I mean they're our partners, they're our lifeline. And are we concerned about anyone who doesn't maintain safe practices or come from any hot spot wherever that is, but I'm not wanting to single out New York or New Jersey or Monroe County or Philadelphia, I mean, these same people, year after year are why we're in business," said Genzlinger.

If you're coming to a hotel near Lake Wallenpaupack, you're probably looking to do stuff outdoors anyway.

Genzlinger says that puts them in the perfect position for socially distant fun.

"While people are going to be here anyway because they'd rather be here maybe than wherever their primary residences. I think it's our job to show them the best way of doing it and doing it safely without going against any of the laws or regulations."

As far as what activities you can enjoy at the hotels, that will differ depending on what side of the lake you're on.