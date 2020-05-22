Getting out on the lake in Wayne County

Wayne County officially moved to the yellow phase Friday and Lake Wallenpaupack is expected to be packed for the holiday weekend.

Boat after boat went into the water at Lake Wallenpaupack on Friday and aboard were people happy to be able to get out.

Mike Gritsko of Philadelphia and a couple of friends had other plans for the day but chose to visit a yellow county.

"I'm up here with my buddies fishing. We were going to head up to New York today but we couldn't get bait, so we said let's come to the 'Paupack. We knew Wayne County was open. It's a beautiful place, nice people, not really crowded."

The lake is usually packed for Memorial Day Weekend. While it wasn't too busy on the water Friday morning, people were out preparing to spend their weekends lakeside.

"It's looking good," Stan Gorgas said. "Weis Market was jamming. Couldn't get in there. They went into the store. It's hustling here."

Nichole Farinelli and her husband wanted to get their boat on the water for the season. They know to expect lots of people on a normal weekend, so they wanted to get a jump on the crowds.

"I hope we don't see a ton of people out here yet because a lot of people come over from New Jersey. I want it to be a quiet day today," said Farinelli.