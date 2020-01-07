Folks on Lake Wallenpaupack prepare for socially distant Fourth

The Independence Day holiday weekend brings lots of people to the lake to spend time out on the water.

Lake Wallenpaupack looks quiet now, but it's typically a hot spot for people to spend their Fourth of July weekend.

John Herringer lives nearby and expects the lake to be filled with lake-goers.

"I think it'll probably be about the same, other than the fact you can't get in a lot of the restaurants because of the COVID," Herringer said.

Businesses around the lake say the holiday weekend keeps them busy. That includes places such as Rubber Duckie Boat Rentals.

"July weekend, we're booked every day for the past couple months. Every single boat goes out, usually the full day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.," said manager Steven Motz.

This year will be a little different than previous Fourth of July weekends as places try to keep everyone safe and prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

"The kids at the dock are a little more stressed out trying to make sure everything gets done super clean because we don't want leftover mess or anything like that in the next people, you know? It's a big pandemic going on. We don't want stuff getting bad reviews or anything like that," said Motz.

The lake will be busy with boaters on the Fourth of July weekend, but there will be one thing that's missing from the holiday weekend, and that's the annual fireworks. They have been canceled.

"It's been a long-standing tradition among the community. However, we do have to look at the safety of everyone involved. And we do understand that people are responsible, and you know they are able to mask and socially distance. However, with the spikes seen in the surrounding areas, we didn't want to take that chance," said Holly Przasnyski, interim director of the Chamber of Northern Poconos.

Karen Geary came to Lake Wallenpaupack from Massachusetts. This trip is one she and her family schedule every year to see the fireworks.

"It was always just a fun tradition and it's a little sad that it's not going to be on this year, but we completely understand, and we were expecting it so it's still nice to come visit the area," Geary said.