Kids shopped with a cop in Wayne County

HONESDALE, Pa. — The spirit of the holiday season shined a little brighter for local kids in Wayne County.
The Shop With A Cop event helped out 17 local families.
This year marked the first annual Shop With A Cop program in Wayne County.
Troopers from Troop R Dunmore helped kids shop for their families at the Walmart in Honesdale.
The families were picked by the Wayne County Children's Christmas Bureau.
Troopers say the event was made possible thanks to a donation from the Walmart Corporation.
"Any little extra bit of money that a family gets during the holiday, makes everything go better. You have the kids that we break them up if their brother and sister, there able to shop for each other. It's a big game when you're out there watching them. They're laughing there joking, you know I want this for my sister. I want that for my brother," said Trooper Bob Urban, Troop R. "So it's good to see that interaction and it's good to see them giving."
Troopers hope to make the event bigger, and even better next year.
