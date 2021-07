In July of 2019, the former Coal Chutes structure on Commercial Street in Honesdale was destroyed by fire.

HONESDALE, Pa. — Charges have been filed in an arson that destroyed a piece of history in Wayne County.

Now, state police have arrested a juvenile for setting it.

Troopers say new information came to light from an unrelated case that led them to witnesses of the arson.