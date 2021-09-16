Jury deliberating in Wayne County murder case

Cole Dufton is accused of killing a woman at her home near Lakewood in 2018.

HONESDALE, Pa. — It's now up to a jury in Wayne County to decide if Cole Dufton is guilty or innocent of murder. Dufton is accused of killing Suzette Bullis at her home near Lakewood in 2018.

The defense had its last opportunity to cross-examine the prosecution's last witness, the lead investigator on the case.

The defense did not call any witnesses to the stand, and Dufton didn't testify in his own defense.

Each side followed by giving closing arguments.

The defense closed by questioning the lack of evidence, stating that if the prosecution can't prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Dufton committed the murder, he cannot be found guilty, adding that the timeline only gives Dufton five to 10 minutes to load the gun, commit the murder, steal drugs and then clean up the scene.

The defense also referred to text messages that showed Dufton and Bullis had a loving and caring relationship.