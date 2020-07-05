Junior Buckhorns organize fundraiser quarantine prom

An online prom for high school seniors benefits the organization to raise money for the football and cheer programs.

HAWLEY, Pa. — This is usually the time of year when fundraisers are happening for organizations. Due to the quarantine guidelines of no social gatherings, one group in Wayne County is getting creative to raise money.

"It's extremely hard right now because this time of year we're usually having purse bingos and we start doing registration and handing out fundraisers and coming up with ideas for the season."

Michelle Gordon and other members of the Wallenpaupack Junior Buckhorns football and cheer programs started brainstorming on how they could try to raise money during this time of stay-at-home orders.

"We have some junior coaches and they're high school students. They're posting online about not having prom and missing out on so much. I said we have to do something where we can maintain social distancing, follow the guidelines, and that's when we came up with the quarantine prom," Gordon said.

Last week, they started a Facebook page to encourage high school students to go to prom virtually. They can get dressed up, take photos, and post them to the page that's where the fundraising part comes in.

"For a small $2 donation, a junior or senior student can send us a photo with a little description of themselves, anything they want, and their name. Then share that photo online. Whoever has the most likes will be crowned quarantine king and queen."

This isn't just for Wallenpaupack High School students. It's open to anyone missing out on these high school milestones. While it benefits the junior Buckhorns organization, it's meant to benefit high school seniors.

"We're definitely taking a hit right now and we just want to make everybody smile because no matter how bad it is, at the end of the day, we just want everybody to be healthy."