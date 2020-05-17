x
Jeep club celebrates 'Go Topless' weekend

More than 40 Jeeps took part in the off-road tour of Wayne County.
HONESDALE, Pa. — Some off-road enthusiasts found a way to enjoy the outdoors social-distance style.

570 Jeeps hosted an off-road tour through Wayne County to celebrate "Go Topless" weekend. 

The group still wanted to celebrate while staying socially distant. 

"Cabin fever is definitely setting in with the majority of the population," 570 Jeeps President Josh Doyle said. "Anything that can get people outside of their house and still abide by the CDC guidelines. We've been saying can't be more socially isolated than being stuck in your own vehicle in the middle of the woods."

More than 40 Jeeps took part in the off-road tour.

