Ivanka Trump campaigns in Wayne County

In the homestretch of the campaign, the President has his entire team fanned out across key battleground states.

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — First Daughter, Ivanka Trump, appeared Thursday evening in Wayne County.

Ivanka spoke at an event center near Waymart in South Canaan Township.

She spoke to supporters for about an hour inside the barn at New Leaf Farm.

More than 400 supporters came to hear the first daughter speak.

She stressed the importance of voting and talked about what her father has done during his first term in office.

Ivanka slammed her father's opponent, Democratic nominee and former Vice President, Joe Biden and focused on the most recent debate between the two more specifically about the use of fossil fuel.

As the number of COVID cases continues to rise, including in the Keystone State, Ivanka also touched on the ongoing pandemic and how her father's administration is handling it.

"We have built up supplies testing and treatments and we are protecting the vulnerable while healthy Americans go back to work and back to school," said Trump.