Inflation's impact on Boy Scout summer camp

Newswatch 16’s Jack Culkin took a trip to Wayne County to see new camp attractions and learn how inflation is affecting this year's camp.

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — While prices for summer camps have risen, Goose Pond Scout Reservation isn't letting that stop them or the scouts of our area from having fun outdoors.

It was an early start on Friday as campers from all over geared up for their last day at summer camp.

"I wasn't really an outdoors kid. I decided to give Cub Scouts a try and really enjoyed that, so I went with the Boy Scouts and really enjoyed that," said C.J. Muir from Troop 66 in Dunmore.

This year, a new attraction at the camp is an ATV park, in addition to the usual fishing down by the lake and a crafting area just outside the mess hall.

"The phrase is, 'Scouting is fun with a purpose,' and what we do is the kids are here to have fun. They are not here to have character-building; they are here to have fun and enjoy outdoor living," said Kevin Bishop, a Boy Scouts executive.

But this year saw a price jump for summer camp. Food and gasoline prices are rising all over the U.S., and scouting isn't immune to price changes.

"As a nonprofit organization, we are basically trying to make sure we cover our expenses and are able to improve the camp and the program," Bishop said.

With a price change for camp certain, scout organizations hunkered down during this off-season and focused on fundraising efforts to make sure every kid gets a chance at camp.

"This year, we had to look at our funding to see what we could do to help get the boys to camp. We don't want any kid to miss an opportunity to go camping. If you can't afford it, we'll get you there," said Dominic Pace, Scoutmaster for Troop 66.

With these efforts, the Goose Pond Scout Reservation had a successful start to summer camp and is ready to see what the future holds.

"I think the future of scouting is very strong, and the reason scouting has a bright future it's because of volunteers, people who care about the wellbeing of children," Bishop added.