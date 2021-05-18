In Wayne County, asking 'Where's the mail?'

It's sometimes called "snail mail," but people in part of Wayne County are losing their patience, after sometimes going days without mail delivery.

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — During the holidays, sending mail and packages was a challenge for the US Postal Service. Now, months have passed, and some people in parts of Wayne County say they're not getting their mail delivered.

"A day, maybe without mail, it's understandable, you know where there's some extenuating circumstance, I think we could all be OK with that, but not four consecutive days. And week after week," said Gary Kopesky from Rileyville.

It's the same story for people in Cherry Ridge Township—mail not coming for a couple of days, then it does.

"My concern is, you know, if you have a bill in there or you have something that's due, OK, you got to have it," Diane Zintel said.

"They've lost a bunch of carriers, you know, people who run. I know ours retired. I don't know about the rest, but I don't understand why it's taking so long to replace them," Pat Rowe said.

Although people are frustrated that they're not getting their mail in a timely fashion, they do say that they feel bad for those who are still working and hustling.

"I know that they're worked harder now because their workload has increased due to Amazon packages and, you know, just different things, so they're working longer and harder than they ever have. And I know they have to finish their routes, you know, and deliver all those items before their day is finished," Kopesky said.

Kopesky says he's gone to the post office the last two Fridays along with several other people in the area who weren't getting their mail to pick up what hadn't been delivered.

"The gentlemen behind the desk two weeks ago told me that Amazon packages take precedence over the mail delivery, that they have to deliver those packages before the mail itself."