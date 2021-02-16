Ice storm leaves thousands without power in Wayne County

Newswatch 16's Courtney Harrison shows us some of the damage that caused the outages and how people are dealing with it.

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — More than 2,200 homes in Wayne County were without power Tuesday morning after nearly a half-inch of ice accumulated overnight. Trees and branches weighed down, and giving way took out power and utility lines throughout many areas, including Clinton township.

The downed trees meant a cleanup. Doug Yatsonsky and his family have some help from their four-legged friends.

"The dogs love the sticks. They're going to have plenty to play with for a long time now."

Yatsonsky says he was starting his day when he lost power at his house near Waymart. He says a thick layer of ice coated everything.

"I started making breakfast, and the power went out. I had to start the car about a half-hour earlier to get it completely melted out. The rest of the day will still be a battle. Everything's buried in ice."

Many people we spoke with were prepared for the storm damage to cause utility outages. Now, it's just a matter of when things will come back on.

"Originally, they called and said 11:30 this morning it would be back on, and then my daughter said not till 6 o'clock tonight. If that's the case, that means trying to get in the garage and get my generator out," Dan Carney said

"6 p.m., but that's pretty optimistic. Our power comes through by the lake, and it actually goes through the woods, so it's kind of difficult for PPL and their crews to get back there. Without a snowmobile, I don't know how they're going to do it today," Michael Nolan said.

PPL crews we spoke with say they started their day around 6 a.m. and won't finish their shift until at least 11 p.m.

You could hear the generators running in between the sound of ice and branches falling from trees and lines. Many were thankful they had backup, in case it would be out overnight.

"when they said power outages and had given the widespread prediction, I came out and serviced my generator, making sure it was running," Nolan said.

"I have generators and I have a wood stove so we can stay warm and keep the freezers cold," Yatsonsky said.

The cold temperatures made it necessary for Nolan to get his generator running and he was also taking in the beauty of the ice in the trees before it disappeared.

"it was real pretty at about 6 a.m., but I had to come out and start the generator, so I mean, it was a little chilly. but now that it's warmed up it's not too bad."

As the temperatures went up, road conditions improved, making it easier for emergency crews to get out and make their repairs.

"It's melted down pretty quick. but the weight of the trees, there's a lot of damage on electrical lines and it's not a lot you can do about it other than just try and stay ahead of things," said Devon Brown, who works for Rinker Inc. doing electrical and generator repairs

Brown has been on the road all day, including at a customer's home near Waymart.

"A lot of generator calls. We are in the generator business, so we have remote monitoring sensors on a lot of our generators, so we're getting calls everywhere that there's power outages."