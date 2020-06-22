Hunting licenses go on sale in PA for upcoming season

Hunting licenses were available for purchase three weeks after the original date was pushed back due to the coronavirus. "They were filing in first thing this morning. They were making calls yesterday to see if we were open to sell the license is just morning. Yeah, it's been busy and it's good to be busy," said Linda Brown, an employee at Hunter's Gallery. Mark Tucker didn't mind waiting in line to get his license. "Just want to get the license right away. I like to get things done," said Tucker. Hunters looking to get their licenses don't necessarily have to come to the store to do it.

It can be done online, but there's something about having that license in your hand ready to go that makes hunters excited.



"For me personally I don't have a computer so I couldn't buy online. I have to come to the store, you know. But it's also nice to get out it's a good change from before," said Joseph Doyle of Lake Ariel.



The newest change to hunting season is the addition of three Sunday dates for licensed hunters: November 15 for archery deer hunting, November 22 for bear hunting during the bear firearms season, and November 29 for deer hunting during the firearms deer season.



"I liked the traditional start on Monday. I wish it would go back to that, but we'll see what transpires," continued Tucker.



"The Sunday hunting for some people that can't get out that work and that so that's good for them," said Roger Kwolek of Jefferson Township.



The PA Game Commission also increased the number of doe licenses for the 2020-21 hunting seasons to 932 thousand licenses.