MILANVILLE, Pa. — Human remains found in some woods in Wayne County have now been identified.

They belong to a woman from New York state who had been missing for more than 15 years.

Selina Hoheusle was from Narrowsburg, New York.

She was 45 years old when she was first reported missing back in 2004.

The remains were found near the New York border in Milanville back in April of 2020.