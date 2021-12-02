A Christmas display in Wayne County

Hundreds of holiday decorations are on display at a home near Waymart that would make Santa himself beam with Christmas joy.

WAYMART, Pa. — Santas, snowmen, reindeer, and more all cover the yard at the Antidormi's home near Waymart.

"Probably 700 or so, or maybe more, it's hard to count. Like, you count to 100, and then you're like what," Nick said.

Nick Antidormi may as well be Saint Nick himself – always in the Christmas spirit. For the past seven years, Nick has meticulously placed every decoration around the front and back of the house for visitors to come and enjoy.

"I started on the house lights in September, and I'm still currently working on putting a couple things up, and so it's months and months. It's worth it," Nick said.

Nick says he first found his love of the blow-mold decorations after fixing his first one, a Santa Claus, with his aunt. She has since passed, and Nick says years ago he sold it to buy other decorations, but then a Christmas miracle happened.

"Somebody looked at the bottom of it, and it saw my address, and they gave it back to me. That was the one that me and my aunt painted dyes on it, and it's still here. It was amazing."

Nick has accumulated so many Christmas decorations that he and his family had to build an extra space to store and repair them.

"I usually do a lot of the renovations after work with my airbrush to make them look spruced up because I hate seeing orange Santas. That makes me so angry."

Nick says it may be a year-round task to find new decorations and fix them up, but it's his love of Christmas and sharing it with others that reminds him why he does it every year.

"It's something that this area really needs because there's not much else but farms here. It's something to bring your kids to and make new memories and have fun."

They even have warm cookies and hot chocolate for visitors.

Nick says he still has some work to do on this display but will be ready to welcome visitors beginning Friday night.