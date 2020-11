Crews say no one was home at the time but the family's dog died in the fire.

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — A home in part of Wayne County was destroyed after a fire ripped through.

The flames sparked just after 11 a.m. along Bridge Street in Texas Township near Honesdale.

Crews say no one was home at the time but the family's dog died in the fire.

According to officials, it took about an hour to get the fire under control.

So far, no word on what sparked the fire.