Horse shot and wounded in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — Owners of Mini's Mission near Beach Lake say the horse named Sadie is recovering after being treated for a gunshot wound.

But they wonder why she was even shot in the first place.

Angela Erxleben has spent the past 10 years rescuing horses at Mini's Mission in northern Wayne County.

She started rescuing mini horses then took on some full-size horses in the past year. One of those horses is 16-year-old Sadie.

This past Saturday morning, Angela says they went out to care for Sadie and the other horses and discovered Sadie was bleeding.

"I called the vet out. The first vet came right away and he examined her and confirmed that it does indeed look like a bullet wound," said Erxleben.

She called law enforcement right away.

"A terrible incident and I'm not only fearing for my animals, I'm fearing for everybody else's animals. There's a lot of people around here who have animals and not only that, what about children? The school bus stops right down the road. What if children were walking," said Erxleben.

The horses already come to the rescue traumatized by the lives they led before and this made issues even worse for Sadie.

"Over the summer, we patched up her eye. She had an eye injury and it was every day two medications for a long time and patched up her eye and to rescue a horse and to find out that on your own property it gets shot. It's horrifying. You don't feel safe," Erxleben said.

Angela hopes to get justice for Sadie and peace of mind for the safety of her animals.

"It's a shame that somebody came along or several people, I don't know, it's just a shame that somebody did this to her because she's a really, really sweet horse," said Erxleben.

The incident is still under investigation.