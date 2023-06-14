Hope, freedom, unity celebrated on Flag Day in Wayne County

A small but impactful ceremony was held outside the Wayne County Courthouse in Honesdale to celebrate the day and honor those who serve.

HONESDALE, Pa. — On Wednesday, members of the Honesdale American Legion Post 254 raised the American flag in a light rain outside the Wayne County Courthouse.

"Today is Flag Day, and you have to do it regardless of the weather," said James Bruck, the post commander.

County officials, workers, and neighbors gathered to honor this symbol of freedom.

"It's a time for people to honor the flag of our country that we've all fought for, that veterans will be buried under," Bruck said.

"The American flag, far from being a mere symbol or piece of cloth, is an embodiment of hope, freedom, and unity," said Victoria Wargo, the director of veteran's affairs in Wayne County.

The ceremony only lasted about 20 minutes, but it sent a strong message

"Ever since the men and women who dreamed up freedom under the 13 colonies and the whole premise of what we put together in the Declaration of Independence still is represented by our children here today," said Wayne County Commissioner Brian Smith.