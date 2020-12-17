Winter wonderland in Wayne County

Parts of Wayne County got hit with more than a foot of snow and for some, it was more fun than work.

HONESDALE, Pa. — Honesdale is known as the scenic town in the song "Winter Wonderland," and that's exactly what it looked like after 11 inches of snow fell overnight in Wayne County.

"Oh, it's beautiful. It just transforms everything, the trees, and look at that, that blue sky there," Barbara Lewis said.

We found people clearing the snow with ATVs, plows, and snowblowers.

Many others spent the morning shoveling out, including Jakob Gross and his family. It wasn't a day off from school, but it was a break from it to help his parents.

"So people can walk through and drive through."

Barbara Lewis decided to take advantage of the snow still on the side streets in Honesdale by cross-country skiing.

"It's just my absolute favorite thing, and this is the perfect snow for skiing. We have so few of them and just have to seize the moment and get out and do it."

Snowblowers were buzzing all over streets and sidewalks in Waymart. R

Yan Vinton spent the morning helping his uncle clear sidewalks for the borough.

"Tiring, but it's a pretty nice day out, so it's not been too bad."

We got about 16 inches of snow here. Daisy's having a hard time walking in the snow. It's not really conducive for her to go out and play, and it's not great snowman snow, either. What else can you do? jump and play!"

Abby and Jack thought the fluffy powder was perfect for rolling around and playing in.

Ryan was still shoveling away. He said he didn't mind pitching in to help, knowing he could have some fun later.