Protest rally goes on in Honesdale

Threats online led to the original cancellation, but so far this protest has been peaceful.

HONESDALE, Pa. — A protest that was canceled went on anyway Thursday afternoon in Wayne County.

The rally in Central Park in Honesdale began at 4 p.m. The original protest was canceled because threats were made by some people online. One of the original organizers decided to go ahead with the protest as planned.

Protesters are planning to be on hand until about 7:30 p.m. and they will not engage with anyone who opposes their opinions.

People who came to the protest were there to speak out on the death of George Floyd, along with many others who have lost their lives as a result of racism or police brutality.

The group came with signs and masks also trying to maintain social distancing. Central Park is a large open space, giving ample room for the hundreds of people who showed up.

A minute of silence to honor George Floyd is on the agenda along with several speakers. They also got the OK to write positive messages on the sidewalks in chalk.

Organizers wanted to show unity, celebrate diversity, and for people to have conversations, to learn, and to make a better future.

"So many lives have already been lost and so many people have suffered and continue to suffer and it's heartbreaking. In my future, of course, that's what I want to see is the end to that and I know it's still a long fight and I will fight that whole fight my whole life," Amanda Demasi said.

"That we respect the opinions of other people and we listen to them, and that based upon our listening to them, we can make a connection, and of course, we all really want the same thing," Beverly Sterner said.