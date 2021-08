Positive COVID-19 exposures led borough officials to shut down the facility on Wednesday.

HONESDALE, Pa. — The Honesdale Borough Pool is closed after reports of positive cases of COVID-19 earlier this week, according to borough officials.

The exposure occurred during a leased period of use. The facility has been closed effective immediately for disinfection.

Due to inclement weather and staffing problems, it's unclear if the pool will reopen after the facility is disinfected.