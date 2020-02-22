Honesdale park reopens after trees cleared

Gibbons Park was closed for two months as crews cleared down and unstable trees.

HONESDALE, Pa. — Next to the parking lot of Gibbons Park is a pile of brush remnants of a timber project that closed the park for about two months.

Saturday morning the park finally reopened, much to the delight to hikers like Dennis Veasy.

"We went on other hikes, but we're elated this one is open again," said Veasy of Bethany.

The tree project began in December in hopes of repairing the damage to the park from a tornado that tore through parts of Northeastern Pennsylvania in 2018.

The tornado caused heavy damage to Wayne County; the effect on Gibbons Park reduced safety for hikers due to downed and unstable trees.

Trees were removed by the borough and a boy scout troop helped out with the repairs.

"It's a nice community to live in," said Nick Barna of Honesdale. "The park in town and the park up at Gibbons is just tremendous assets."

Several outdoor enthusiasts, including Honesdale resident Bill Crossman, had marked their calendars and prepared to spend the day on the trails.

"I enjoy going there because I can sit and relax and look at the view and be at peace and enjoy myself," Crossman explained.

Signs warning people to avoid the park are finally gone.

"It's good they closed it and they saw the need to make sure it's safe for everyone walking," Veasy added. "It gives access to a lot more people."