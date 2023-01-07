Honesdale holds community pool day

HONESDALE, Pa. — A pool in Wayne County was filled with families enjoying the day.
The Honesdale Area Pool hosted its first community day.
The event included free admission, food donated by local businesses, and the chance to win gift cards.
Organizers say they were happy to host something everyone could participate in.
"There are some folks that simply can't get here due to the cost or maybe just with a big family it can get expensive, so we wanted for there to be an opportunity that they can all come and experience the pool," said Dana Pratt, Honesdale Area Pool Manager.
Organizers hope to continue the event next year.
