Fire department's Giving Tree keeping community warm

The Protection 3 Engine Company has put up a tree outside the fire station with free hats, gloves, and scarves for anyone in need.

HONESDALE, Pa. — The tree set up in front of the Protection 3 Engine Company in downtown Honesdale is not adorned with ornaments. This tree has bags with hats, gloves, and scarves free for the taking to anyone who needs them.

"We're just trying to help out as much as we can because everybody's struggling, and basically, just try to help each other out," said Capt. Eric Jacobsen from Protection No. 3 Engine Company.

We found Capt. Jacobsen replenishing the tree with more bags of winter items. He says he knows the need is great around this time of year in Wayne County, especially with many people out of a job because of the pandemic.

"At least we're able to help out somebody you know, somebody that might be embarrassed to ask for help. So, at least they can still remain anonymous," continued Jacobsen.

This is the first year for the Engine 3 Giving Tree, and the fire department says they are surprised at how many gloves, hats, and scarves they've gone through already.

"We really weren't sure what to expect, but we've had a lot of outpouring support from the community, so we're going to try to keep it up as long as we can."

Cynthia Waldrop says she's been down on her luck and can't afford a lot these days, but says she's grateful that the fire department is helping the community.

"Thank you. Thank you. Thank you very much. You helped me out so much just by giving me these," said Waldrop.

The fire department is also taking donations of new or gently used winter items to add to the Giving Tree.