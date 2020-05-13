Wayne County leaders will follow state orders

State lawmakers from Wayne County are asking the governor to move the county to yellow.

HONESDALE, Pa. — There was no rallying or protesting on Wednesday in Wayne County. The words that were frequently used were "respect" and "request," words that can show that the county will follow the governor's orders but they ask for the same treatment in return."I'm going to use the word please. Governor Wolf, please examine the data and please help us move forward in reopening Wayne County," said State Rep. Jonathan Fritz.

Outside of the now-permanently closed Tick Tock's Restaurant in Honesdale, state legislators and county officials made a respectful, but urgent, plea to the governor. There are 117 cases of COVID-19 in the county. No cases were added in five of the last nine days and they want the governor to consider the effect it's having on the county's residents and businesses.

"Let this press conference be our respectful articulation of the facts and figures and demographics of Wayne County that we believe will be moving us in the very near future into the yellow phase," said Wayne County Commissioner Brian Smith.

Wayne County leaders say based on the numbers, people have been doing their job of staying home. The problem is, it's hurting small businesses and they may not be able to recover at the end of all of this.

About 80 percent of businesses in the county have fewer than 10 employees. Many doors have already closed permanently and if the closures extend further, several others will follow.

"86 percent of businesses cannot withstand loss of revenue for two months. if we look at the March 19 orders, we're approaching that two month period," said Mary Beth Wood, Wayne County economic development executive director. "The federal stimulus will help bridge that for a while, but we simply must start looking at a plan for recovery."

"We're not winning but we're surviving. I think most of Wayne County residents are ready to survive as well. They've seen the guidelines. They've worked very hard to be ready for this," said Jim Shook, co-owner of Lake Region IGA.