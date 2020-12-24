Homicide by vehicle charges filed after deadly Wayne County crash

The deadly wreck happened in October on Route 370 in Buckingham Township.

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — A woman now faces homicide charges after a deadly crash in Wayne County.

State police say Arminda Johnson of Lakewood collided with another car on the Crosstown Highway (Route 370) in Buckingham Township in October.

Paul Hopkins, 77, of Equinunk, did not survive. Two passengers were badly hurt.

Johnson told troopers she suffers from sleep apnea. She believes she fell asleep at the wheel and drifted into the opposite lane.