Two years after a crash that claimed two lives, the driver involved pleaded guilty to homicide by vehicle.

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — A man has now admitted to two counts of homicide by vehicle.

And two separate counts of driving under the influence.

The Wayne County DA says Thomas Frisch of Honesdale pleaded guilty to causing the crash that killed two men back in April of 2020 along the Roosevelt highway in Canaan Township.

Frisch was then picked up for another DUI a few weeks later in Wayne County.