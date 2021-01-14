Home Depot teams with area students to showcase artwork

Art students in Wayne County are showcasing their work in the most unlikely of places -- how home improvement and art are going hand in hand.

HONESDALE, Pa. — Over the last couple of weeks, driving into Home Depot near Honesdale, there's something new lining the driveway to the home improvement store.

Art students from Western Wayne, Wallenpaupack, and Wayne Highlands School Districts created paintings for art class, and about 20 pieces are on display.

"We decided at the Home Depot that we wanted to support some of the seniors who were doing art projects but didn't have a chance to receive feedback from the public," said Home Depot Honesdale Assistant Manager John Grund.

The generosity of the store didn't stop at displaying the art. The Home Depot also donated all the supplies for the students to create their masterpieces.

"I was a little concerned. I was like, 'I hope we have enough.' And it was just the boards, the paint, and just everything, rollers. It was such a gift," said Honesdale High School art teacher Kathleen Higgins.

The project was inspired by one of the Home Depot team members in Wayne County who wanted to help the students and share it with the community.

"I think it's nice that we have our art presented to the public, and they can see like what we've been able to accomplish during this time," said Honesdale High School student Rebecca Lohmann.

So far, Grund says the reception has been great, and it brings joy seeing the amount of talent these students have.

"You're talking about 17-and 18-year-old kids in high school, and there's some really, really talented individuals in our community," said Grund.

"This is the first time ever like put my art out there, so no, I didn't expect it," said Honesdale High School student Jasmine Winkler.